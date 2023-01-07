Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 18.5% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter worth $502,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,063,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 711,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,084,000 after acquiring an additional 100,491 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ares Management to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $69.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.17. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $1,273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 203,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,245,723.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $1,273,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 203,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,245,723.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $938,000 and sold 1,238,661 shares valued at $97,818,389. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

