Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,341,000 after acquiring an additional 115,168 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 22.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,994,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,243 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,250,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.4% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CDAY opened at $60.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -119.53 and a beta of 1.45. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.88.

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. Analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $407,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $11,082,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

