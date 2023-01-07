Xponance Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $413,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 245.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 378,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,746,000 after purchasing an additional 268,848 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $3,594,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $1,751,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 91,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.80.

Chart Industries Stock Up 3.9 %

Chart Industries stock opened at $121.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 1.39. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.68 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.33 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

