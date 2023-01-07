Xponance Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 394.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 103.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 151.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.23. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

