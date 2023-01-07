Xponance Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 30,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of Loews stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 7.12%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

