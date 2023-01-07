Xponance Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $816,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NiSource by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,758,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,857,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Up 1.8 %

NiSource stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

NiSource Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.