Xponance Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of Masco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 66,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,837. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masco Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.07.

Masco stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $69.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

