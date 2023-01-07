Xponance Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in APA by 375.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in APA during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 205.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in APA by 657.1% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Up 2.7 %

APA stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 9.55%.

APA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on APA from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.82.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.