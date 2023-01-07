Xponance Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.6 %

RS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $208.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $145.79 and a one year high of $216.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

