Xponance Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,159 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 149,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,591,000 after purchasing an additional 29,442,886 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.4 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.