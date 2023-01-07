Xponance Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.86.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $25,051.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,974 shares in the company, valued at $425,277. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $870,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,336 shares of company stock valued at $200,334 and sold 10,240 shares valued at $936,133. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AKAM stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.15 and its 200-day moving average is $89.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

