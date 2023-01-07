Xponance Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $402,350,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $402,350,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ZI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

