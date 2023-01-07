Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $196.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

