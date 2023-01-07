Xponance Inc. Invests $1.17 Million in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PARA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.