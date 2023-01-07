Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 28.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,896,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 212,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.60.

NYSE RRX opened at $126.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day moving average of $131.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $172.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

