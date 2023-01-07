Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 623.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.08.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

