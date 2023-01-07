Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139,096 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Range Resources to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Range Resources stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $37.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.11.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

