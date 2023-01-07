Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $248.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.93. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $282.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.