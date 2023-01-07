Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $248.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.93. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $282.04.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (IJH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.