Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,735 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 258.2% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,662,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $213.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $262.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

