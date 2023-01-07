Xponance Inc. Purchases 3,036 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $74.29 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $53.34 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $68.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.87.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.