Xponance Inc. Purchases 5,703 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 605.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,323,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,197 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,584,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after buying an additional 1,080,491 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,598,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,732,000 after buying an additional 992,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,888,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,036,000 after buying an additional 881,560 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.9 %
Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on HWM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Vertical Research decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.
About Howmet Aerospace
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.