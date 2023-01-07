Xponance Inc. Purchases 5,703 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 605.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,323,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,197 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,584,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after buying an additional 1,080,491 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,598,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,732,000 after buying an additional 992,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,888,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,036,000 after buying an additional 881,560 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.9 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HWM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Vertical Research decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.