Xponance Inc. Purchases 612 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,424,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in DaVita by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in DaVita by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Price Performance

DVA stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $124.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DVA. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

