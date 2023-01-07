Xponance Inc. Purchases 788 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,166 shares of company stock worth $11,337,057 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $237.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $245.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.38. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

