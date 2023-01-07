Xponance Inc. Purchases 900 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $257.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $356.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.62.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

