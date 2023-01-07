Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,845,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,276 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,315,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,974 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,750,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Avantor Stock Down 2.8 %

Avantor stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.10. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.