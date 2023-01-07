Xponance Inc. Raises Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $45,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in DoorDash by 22.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,896. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
