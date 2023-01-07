Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 34.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 231,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,945,000 after buying an additional 29,570 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 140,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $132.19 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 45.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

