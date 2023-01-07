Xponance Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,416,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 21.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,432,000 after acquiring an additional 98,958 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,856,000 after buying an additional 98,859 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Landstar System by 58.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after buying an additional 87,638 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Landstar System by 192.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after buying an additional 49,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Landstar System Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.30.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $167.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.31 and a 200 day moving average of $154.57. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

