Xponance Inc. Sells 2,322 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 114,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 156.4% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 20,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.53. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.94.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

