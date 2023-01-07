Xponance Inc. Sells 235 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Tobam bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $627.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.36 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

