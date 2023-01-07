Xponance Inc. Sells 396 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $83.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.54. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $86.94.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

AECOM Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.