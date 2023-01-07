Xponance Inc. Sells 405 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,764,000 after acquiring an additional 521,105 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 17.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,874,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 432,025 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 15.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,812,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,418,000 after purchasing an additional 236,079 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,204,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,818,000 after buying an additional 124,709 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAR opened at $63.60 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.41.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.55.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

