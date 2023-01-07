Xponance Inc. Sells 599 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MASI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Masimo by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $149.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Masimo Price Performance

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,074.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 46,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,495. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $154.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.59 and its 200 day moving average is $141.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.86. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $262.28.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Stories

