Xponance Inc. Sells 755 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE HRB opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.14 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

