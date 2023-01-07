Xponance Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,744,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,817.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 135,961 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,356,000 after purchasing an additional 105,988 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $228.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.30. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $263.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $215.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

