Xponance Inc. Trims Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in TopBuild by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in TopBuild by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLD. Stephens dropped their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.25.

TopBuild stock opened at $165.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.07. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $260.01.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

