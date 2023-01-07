Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zai Lab by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after buying an additional 231,759 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 3.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,133,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,802,000 after buying an additional 114,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,195,000 after acquiring an additional 55,132 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 96.3% in the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,610,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,841,000 after acquiring an additional 789,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zai Lab Stock Down 3.7 %

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

ZLAB stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $61.29.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.58 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 301.79%. On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zai Lab

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

See Also

