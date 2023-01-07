ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 57,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 19,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 125,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.36. The stock has a market cap of $878.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,948 shares of company stock worth $5,135,922 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.