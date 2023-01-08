1,011 Shares in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCD. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the second quarter worth $227,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,580,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BCD stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $42.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08.

