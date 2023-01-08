1,119 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHMU. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $2,211,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000.
John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMU opened at $32.24 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $39.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39.
