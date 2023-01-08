1,433 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,433 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.
FedEx Trading Up 2.5 %
FedEx Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.
Insider Transactions at FedEx
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.