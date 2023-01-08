15,400 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.15.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.55 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

