17,157 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,380. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.