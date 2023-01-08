187,037 Shares in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 187,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPTX. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 197,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $1.91. The company had revenue of $112.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,094,451 shares in the company, valued at $33,511,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

