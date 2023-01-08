1,952 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atmos Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $112.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

