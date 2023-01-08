2,326 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Xylem by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,501,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,162,000 after buying an additional 203,166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Xylem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,181,000 after buying an additional 99,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Xylem Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $111.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $117.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

