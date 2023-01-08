4,158 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,158 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 310,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 380,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after purchasing an additional 32,197 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,484 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTDR. Raymond James upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

