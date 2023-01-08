5,306 Shares in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,141,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after buying an additional 199,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,799,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 276,858 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 849,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 115,140 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 514,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 488,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $5.47 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

