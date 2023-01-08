5,393 Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 103.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in ArcBest by 1.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 10.2% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $613,012.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $104.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.56.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

