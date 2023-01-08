5,847 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,847 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $35.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.